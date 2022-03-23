Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €91.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.35 ($92.69).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €89.84 ($98.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.42 and its 200 day moving average is €91.67. Nemetschek has a one year low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a one year high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.