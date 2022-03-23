Neo (NEO) Price Tops $24.87

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $24.87 or 0.00059245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $311.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

