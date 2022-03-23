NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 1,635,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. NetApp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

