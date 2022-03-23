NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $124.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NetApp stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

