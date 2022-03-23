Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $8.43 on Wednesday, reaching $374.49. 3,727,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,500. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

