New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NMFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

