Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 85,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 8,816,395 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $76.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

