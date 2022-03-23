Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 85,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 8,816,395 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $76.03.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

