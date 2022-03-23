Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.