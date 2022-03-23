Newton 1-Day Volume Hits $247,011.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $247,011.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.22 or 0.07007932 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,073.01 or 1.00211817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044722 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.