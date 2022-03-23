NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NGM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 4,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

