NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

