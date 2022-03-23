NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

