NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $177.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

