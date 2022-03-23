Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

