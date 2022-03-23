Nobilis Health Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Nobilis Health’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Shares of HLTH opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.55.
Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
