Nobilis Health Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Nobilis Health’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of HLTH opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nobilis Health by 901.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,117,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008,091 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,906,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,710,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

