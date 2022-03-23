Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Nomura alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.