Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
