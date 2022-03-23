Noodles & Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.39 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

