Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

NAT opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 320,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.