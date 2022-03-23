Northside Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,835. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

