Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

