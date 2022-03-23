Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 333,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,169,517 shares.The stock last traded at $103.71 and had previously closed at $99.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.