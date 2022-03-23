NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,935,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $648.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

