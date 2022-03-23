Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $25.71

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $25.11. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

