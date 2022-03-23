Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $57.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 29,945 shares.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
