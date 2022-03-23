ODIN PROTOCOL Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,186.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.95 or 0.07071067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.09 or 0.99674076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044039 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.