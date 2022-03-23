OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 1% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.25 ($39.84) and last traded at €36.25 ($39.84). 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.90 ($39.45).
The firm has a market cap of $645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52.
About OHB (ETR:OHB)
