OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 1% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.25 ($39.84) and last traded at €36.25 ($39.84). 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.90 ($39.45).

The firm has a market cap of $645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

