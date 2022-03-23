Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

OKTA opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

