Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $169.41, but opened at $153.09. Truist Financial now has a $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00. Okta shares last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 5,832 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

