Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.