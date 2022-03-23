Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.
OLLI traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. 2,953,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
