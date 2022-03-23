Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,294 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average volume of 1,050 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.