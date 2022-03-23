ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

OGS opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

