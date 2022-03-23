ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. 7,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,476. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

