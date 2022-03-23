OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading 0.6% Higher

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16). 14,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.50. The company has a market cap of £67.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03.

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,901.00).

About OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

