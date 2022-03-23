Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

OTEX opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

