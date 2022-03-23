Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of LIFE opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $147.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

