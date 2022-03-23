Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 235,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,317. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

