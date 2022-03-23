OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.74 Million

Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.18 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

