Orbit Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.12 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $261.45 million and $15.12 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 598,743,076 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

