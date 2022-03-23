O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.7% Higher

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.09. 8,765 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.