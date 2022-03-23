Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

