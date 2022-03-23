Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of OXM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. 214,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

