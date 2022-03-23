PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 63,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Barclays PLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

