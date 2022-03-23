Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,049.73

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.73 ($13.82) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.96). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 329,832 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.59.

In other news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £27,249 ($35,872.83).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

