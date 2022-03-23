Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.52

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 42210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

