Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.04). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), with a volume of 9,097 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.
About Park Group (LON:PKG)
Featured Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.