Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $24.28. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 15,739 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 44.85%.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

