Paul Hayes Acquires 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($193.36).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 754 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($198.53).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($196.68).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 819.20 ($10.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 791.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 867.66. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.39) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.51) to GBX 1,050 ($13.82) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.54).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.