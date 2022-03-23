Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Paylocity stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

